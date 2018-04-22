Former Israeli Diplomat Confirms Saudi Official Visited Israel

Former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Dore Gold has said that Israeli mutual relations with many Arab countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are being developed, citing a secret visit of Saudi official Anwar Eshki to Israel, Alarab.qa reported on Friday.

In an interview with the Jerusalem Institute for the Study of State and General Affairs, an Israeli organization, Gold revealed a series of meetings with the Saudi official, noting that the latter asked him to make the meetings overt.

“I can say that Eshki visited Israel,” Gold said.

Was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to representatives of the Israeli lobby in the U.S. a reflection of the fact that Salman wants to establish strong relations with Israel both in regional and global politics? by @numanis https://t.co/KMALfhbuZH — The New Turkey (@TheNewTurkey) April 12, 2018

“Israel’s relations with the UAE are a different story,” he said.

“There is an international organization working in the field of renewable energy and it adopts a system almost similar to that of the US and several countries are members in this organization, which has its headquarters in Abu-Dhabi.”

Gold added: “Most of the world countries send their ambassadors there and there was an agreement to have our own ambassador,” noting this is one of the ways that Israel is penetrating the Arab countries.

What is behind the covert Israeli-Saudi relations? https://t.co/YHHRwJPl1B pic.twitter.com/1EE2FetHpN — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) November 21, 2017

These remarks came in the wake of the recognition by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Jewish right to live in peace in the land of Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)