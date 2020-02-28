Former Israeli General: ‘Netanyahu Led Israel into Total Chaos’

February 28, 2020 News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

An Israeli general in the military reserve attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he has become a threat to the moral and democratic system.

In an article published in Israel’s daily Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Amos Malka, the former head of the Israeli military intelligence (Aman), wrote that Netanyahu’s agreement to sell submarines to Egypt endangered Israel’s security, adding that the Prime Minister’s disregard for Knesset (Israeli Parliament) and the president was problematic.

Malka said that he would not be surprised if the Israeli police launch a criminal investigation against Netanyahu in the case of selling submarines to Egypt without informing the security minister at the time, the reserve general Moshe Yaalon.

Malka further stated that Netanyahu is responsible for the chaos in Israel these days, blaming him for failure to form a government, that led to a third election in less than one year.

The Israeli general said that it is reasonable that Netanyahu does what his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, demanded when he was accused of corruption by taking a break from political action and dedicating time to defend himself.

Some days ago, over 500 former Israeli Air Force officers appealed to the country’s President, Reuven Rivlin, to prevent Netanyahu from forming the next government.

Among those who signed the letter, are the mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, and the former head of the Israeli Air Force, Avihu Ben-Nun.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

