Former Sudanese President Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Suwar Al-Dahab has called on the international community to protect Palestinians from “Zionist crimes,” Quds Press reported.

“Today’s priority is not speaking about a safe Israeli state, but securing the life of the Palestinians in the face of the crimes the [Israeli] occupation carries out against them,” he said, adding:

“Israel has a right to live in peace if it responds to the just demands of the Palestinian people, but this is not the time to speak about this.”

Former Sudanese president calls for international protection of Palestinians https://t.co/GZjsojuPtP pic.twitter.com/INpj55ozxg — #2019GantiPresiden (@Mujahidien212) April 4, 2018

Al-Dahab’s remarks came in response to the controversial words of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said that Israel has the right to live peacefully in a Jewish state.

Bin Salman expressed his admiration of the Israeli economy:

“Israel is a big economy compared to their size and it’s a growing economy, and of course there are a lot of interests we share with Israel and if there is peace there would be a lot of interest between Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and countries like Egypt and Jordan.”

In an interview with The Atlantic, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Israel has a right to its own homeland, the latest sign that ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel may be growing pic.twitter.com/pgAfdnJa8l — TRT World (@trtworld) April 4, 2018

These remarks came amidst Israeli violence against the activities of the peaceful Great March of Return. Israeli violence has been met with severe criticism from several international parties, including Western officials and rights groups.

