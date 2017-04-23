Four Israelis Stabbed in Tel Aviv

Apr 23 2017 / 5:33 pm
File photo of a section of the Tel Aviv shoreline. (Photo: MEMO)

A Palestinian youth stabbed and wounded at least four people in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon, Israeli police reported.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri said in a statement that an assailant stabbed and lightly injured three Israelis in their fifties, two men and a woman, in Yarkon Park near the coast in Tel Aviv. The fourth fell to the ground and was injured from the fall but was not stabbed.

She identified the attacker as an 18-year-old Palestinian from the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld meanwhile said that an investigation was under way, and that police had determined that the motives behind the stabbing were “terror related.”

Ichilov spokesman Avi Shushan told Ma’an that all four patients were “very lightly” wounded, and were expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday.

The frequency of alleged and actual small-scale stabbing attacks by Palestinians peaked during a wave of violence in the fall of 2015.

While Israeli officials have routinely claimed that Palestinian attacks are part of a international rise in Islamist extremism, many Palestinians have instead pointed chiefly to the frustration and despair brought on by Israel’s decades-long military occupation of the Palestinian territory and the absence of a political horizon.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Being Palestinian
