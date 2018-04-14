Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza Explosion

An explosion in the southern Gaza Strip killed four Palestinians on Saturday, according to the local health ministry.

Medics at the scene in the Rafah area said it was caused by an Israeli tank shell. But an Israeli military spokesman said the army was not involved.

“We have no knowledge of any Israeli strike in the area,” he said. https://twitter.com/erinmcunningham/status/985149275175825409

Local residents at the hospital morgue identified the four dead men as members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, but the rumor wasn’t immediately confirmed by Islamic Jihad.

