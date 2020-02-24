Four Palestinians Injured as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza (VIDEOS)

Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Four Palestinians were injured last night in Israeli airstrikes on several sites in the Gaza Strip, reported WAFA correspondent.

A drone targeted a number of people in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, causing damage to the site and injuring four people, who were immediately moved to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli warplanes also fired three missiles at a site near Beit Lahia town, north of Gaza, destroying it. They also targeted several areas in Rafah and Khan Younis districts in the south of the Gaza Strip causing heavy damage.

Israel claimed that the strikes came in response to rockets fired by Islamic Jihad operatives into southern Israel. No injury or damage was reported.

According to a statement published by the Islamic Jihad, the rocket strikes were in response to the murder of Islamic Jihad member Mohammed al-Naem, 27, who was shot dead along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, earlier in the day.

A video, that sparked outrage on social media, showed an Israeli bulldozer preventing other Palestinians from retrieving Naem’s body before extracting and taking away the corpse.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

