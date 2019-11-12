Fourth Palestinian Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (VIDEO)

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

A fourth Palestinian was reportedly killed today in the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

They said Zaki Mohammad Ghanameh, 25, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, and three others were wounded.

The strikes earlier killed a senior leader in the Islamic Jihad and his wife and another Palestinian man later killed in Beit Lahia.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

