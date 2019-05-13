Fox News Contributor Calls for Palestine to Be ‘Flattened’

An American author and Fox News contributor called for Palestine to be “flattened” on Twitter after Israeli warplanes carried out over 300 airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of 27 Palestinians, including an infant and a toddler.

Last week, Janie Johnson, posted a tweet on her personal Twitter account, in which she advocated for the complete destruction of Palestine and genocide of its people, suggesting no one “would miss it.”

Here's Janie Johnson's 2015 tweet inciting the white racist Euro colonial-settler invader-genocidaire state to flatten Palestine. Twitter appears not to consider such a hate-filled tweet to violate Twitter rules.https://t.co/VYyw6l2Xsv

I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/xcvStwL4e6 — Jonathan Affleck (@AffleckSW) May 8, 2019

Johnson’s tweet that has since been deleted, read,

“Can we flatten Palestine already? Who would miss it?”

Johnson was responding to a tweet by an Israeli journalist, who was describing how “fearful” the situation was during the escalation between Israel and the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Although Johnson removed the tweet, social media users condemned her genocidal rhetoric, with many mentioning they reported it on Twitter.

US far-right author Janie Johnson @jjauthor supports genocide as calls for #Palestine to be 'flattened'! https://t.co/rpzC2KiwfZ — Lance Dyer (@Lance63) May 8, 2019

Fox News has not yet commented on the matter.

Johnson’s tweet came after Israeli warplanes carried out 340 airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, killing a total of 27 Palestinians, including a four-month-old infant, 14-month-old toddler, and two pregnant mothers, and at least 154 others were injured, while the Hamas movement launched over 600 rockets into southern Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)