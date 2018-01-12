France Condemns Israeli Plans to Build Over 1,100 Units in 20 West Bank Settlements (VIDEO)

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday condemned the Israeli authorities’ decision to allow more than 1,100 housing units to be built in 20 different West Bank settlements with some on private Palestinian lands.

The ministry said in a statement that the country condemns allowing “the construction of more than 1,100 homes in 20 different settlements in the West Bank, and particularly that of seven structures in Nativ Haavot [a West Bank settler outpost] partly on private Palestinian land against the decision of the High Court of Justice, which had ordered its evacuation by March 2018.”

It said that settlements activities are contrary to international law as stressed in resolution 2334 of the UN Security Council, adding that it hinders the search for a just and lasting peace, impedes the two-state solution and living side by side in peace and security as well as contributes to the fueling of the tensions on the ground.

It affirmed that France’s priority remains to work to preserve the two-state solution and to contribute to the resumption of decisive negotiations. It urged Israel to cease settlement activities in order to preserve a credible political horizon.

According to Israeli media, plans approved involve the construction of more than 200 homes in the illegal settlement of Oranit and more than 50 in the illegal settlement of Petzael in the Jordan Valley, while more housing units were approved in the Ariel and Alfei Menashe illegal settlements, both of which are located in the northern West Bank.

Israel also approved plans to construct hundreds of additional housing units in the illegal West Bank settlements of Kfar Adumim and Givat Zeev.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)