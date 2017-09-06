France Condemns Israel’s Eviction of Shamasneh Family in Jerusalem

Sep 6 2017 / 5:43 pm
Illegal settlers can claim ownership of East Jerusalem properties based on the 'premise' that they were owned by Jews before 1948. (Photo: via Ma'an)

France condemned the eviction carried out on September 5 by Israeli authorities of the Shamasneh family from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, which is the first eviction in the nieghborhood since 2009.

In a statement Tuesday, France called on the Israeli authorities to “abstain from all measures aiming to extend and perpetuate settlements.”

The statement said, “France reiterates its condemnation of settlements in East Jerusalem and in the Palestinian territories, considered illegal by international law.”

“Settlements constitute a major obstacle to a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

