Freedom and Dignity – A Poem Honoring Palestine’s Hunger Strikers

Freedom and Dignity – A Poem Honoring Palestine’s Hunger StrikersMay 11 2017 / 10:45 pm
By Aida Qasim
Salt of the earth
Lead me to the water
Noble sons and daughters
Of this
Free earth
That spreads through
Your mother’s land
All the birds
And olive trees
Prostrate
At your feet
At the hills
Of resistance
Salt of the earth
Lead me to the water
Heroic fathers and mothers
Of the torch bearers
Between the links
Of your shackles
I see the light
Of the Galilee
Baptizing wounded doves
Salt of the earth
Lead me to the water
Valiant Strugglers
For liberation and self determination
I see rays of
Freedom and Dignity
Over the horizon
Salt of the earth
Lead me to the water
– Aida Qasim is a Palestinian American social worker and poet living in Princeton, New Jersey. She contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com.