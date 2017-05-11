Freedom and Dignity – A Poem Honoring Palestine’s Hunger Strikers

(Photo: via Ma'an)

By Aida Qasim

Salt of the earth

Lead me to the water

Noble sons and daughters

Of this

Free earth

That spreads through

Your mother’s land

All the birds

And olive trees

Prostrate

At your feet

At the hills

Of resistance

Salt of the earth

Lead me to the water

Heroic fathers and mothers

Of the torch bearers

Between the links

Of your shackles

I see the light

Of the Galilee

Baptizing wounded doves

Salt of the earth

Lead me to the water

Valiant Strugglers

For liberation and self determination

I see rays of

Freedom and Dignity

Over the horizon

Salt of the earth

Lead me to the water

– Aida Qasim is a Palestinian American social worker and poet living in Princeton, New Jersey. She contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com.