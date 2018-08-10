‘Freedom and Life for Gaza’: Great March of Return Continues

An injured Palestinian man carries his crutches on a bicycle near Al-Buraij refugee camp to take part in Gaza's March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the 20th week in a row, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip took part in the Great March of Return.  The Friday, August 10 protests were held under the banner “Freedom and Life for Gaza.” Thousands of people participated in the rallies at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Israeli snipers stationed near the fence opened fire, killing two, including a medic, and injuring 307 more. Five of the injured are reportedly in critical condition. Two of those injured are journalists and 26 are children.

The Great March of Return protests kicked off on March 30, 2018 calling for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes and end to the 11-year old Gaza siege.

These photos were taken for the Palestine Chronicle by Abdallah Aljamal, a Gaza-based photojournalist.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

