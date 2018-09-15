French Professor Detained by Israel Declares Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

French activist, Frank Romano declared a hunger strike, on Friday evening, following his detention by the Israeli police at Khan al-Ahmar village, east of Jerusalem in the central West Bank.

Israel had surrounded and sealed off roads leading to Khan al-Ahmar earlier Friday preventing activists from entering the village to support the 180 residents who are now under threat of displacement as the evacuation period they were given by the Israeli authorities had ended earlier this week.

Romano is a law professor at the University of Paris and author of “Love and Terror in the Middle East;” the professor is also a holder of American citizenship.

A Ma’an reporter said that the Israeli police, at the Russian Compound detention center in Jerusalem, extended Romano’s detention for four days reportedly for further investigation, on Friday evening.

Romano has been supporting residents of Khan al-Ahmar for the past several days, since the beginning of an open sit-in at the village following the Israeli High Court’s approval of demolition.

The Israeli court had rejected an appeal against the demolition of the village and ruled for its evacuation and demolition to take place within seven days.

