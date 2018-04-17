‘Women’s March for Gaza’: On April 20, Women Will Lead ‘March of Return’ (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the past few weeks, Palestinian women have been at the front lines of protests at the Gaza border.

Ektemal Hamad, head of the Women’s Committee of the Higher National Commission for the Great March of Return, wrote in a post on Facebook:

“We are announcing that next Friday, April 20 will be called ‘The Women’s March for Gaza,’ where women will lead the March to the Eastern Border with Israel. It will be an international day for Gazan human rights that will show Palestinian women taking the lead in the struggle.”

Gazan women have been quite visible in the current popular mobilization at the Gaza border, which began on March 30, coinciding with Land Day.

However, women groups have been pushing for a leadership position at the rallies, thus the designation of April 20 as the ‘Women’s March for Gaza.’

Again and again. The Palestinians keep proving that nothing can stand in front of their souls. Bullets and tear-gas bombs can never stop them from living!

Palestinian women are making "Kaek" (Eid cookies) at the return camp, east of #Gaza.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/IzEkucH7in — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) April 16, 2018

On April 10, the Women’s Committee organized a campaign, in which Gaza women released balloons bearing the names of villages from which nearly a million Palestinian were displaced in 1947-48.

(PC, Social Media)