Friedman: US Should Recognize Israel’s Right to the Golan

The United States ambassador to Israel David Friedman has said Washington should consider recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel without returning its sovereignty to Syria.

In an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom Friedman said:

“Personally, I can not imagine a situation in which the Golan Heights is returned to Syria. Frankly, I can not imagine a situation in which the Golan Heights will not be part of Israel forever.”

"Relinquishing the high ground of the Golan Heights could put Israel at a great security disadvantage," U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman saidhttps://t.co/4Gx7mJrurY — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 6, 2018

Friedman’s remarks contradict US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who said last month that Washington’s policy with regard to not recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights “has not changed”.

However, since the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its embassy from Tel Aviv Israeli hopes have grown for US recognition of their sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli army occupied the strategic Golan Heights in the 1967 war. The United Nations considers Golan an occupied territory and does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over it.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)