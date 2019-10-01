From Palestine to Syria: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s Impressive Charity Work (VIDEO)

The Palestinian child, Ahmed Dawabsheh, who lost his entire family in an arson attack by Jewish extremists, with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo in March 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful, yet divisive athletes in the world.

Adored by his fans for his amazing achievement, Ronaldo also has an army of critics who hate his obsession with appearance and brand.

But while many deride the famous footballer for being too vain, few know of his charity work.

In 2011, Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the European golden boot after scoring 40 goals under Jose Mourinho, although Los Blancos could only finish second in La Liga and crashed out at the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Rather than keep the award in his already packed trophy room – Ronaldo opted to sell it for charity.

The boot went on sale at auction and raised a stunning £1.2 million (approx $1.5 million).

The funds went towards building a number of schools in war-torn Gaza.

Ronaldo is also an ambassador for three major charities, Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision, and has spoken up for countless more and he repeatedly mentioned children during his official speeches.

In 2016, he recorded a message to the children affected by the Syrian conflict, calling them “true heroes” and stating “I am with you”.

(To read article in full click here.)

(The Sun, Social Media)

