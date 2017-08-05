Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

‘Fuck it, Wipe out Gaza’, Says Spokesperson for EU Campaign

Aug 5 2017 / 8:35 pm
The 2014 Israel war on Gaza destroyed much of the already besieged region. (Photo: File)

The EU has hired an Israeli who advocates Gaza be “wiped out” to improve EU-Israel relations, Electronic Intifada reported.

Avishai Ivri appears in a promotional campaign in which he outlines the European Union’s benefits for Israel, declaring it “the best neighbours we have”.

However, in tweets published during Israel’s November 2012 attack on the Gaza Strip, Ivri wrote: “Here’s a strategy that hasn’t been tried out yet: 1,000 Arabs killed for each one of our people killed. I think they owe us 5,000 from last week.”

A previous tweet during the same attack he urged: “Fuck it, wipe out Gaza.”

He has also advocated for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank and if Palestinians resist, “they’ll be tossed away, on a truck. Force is always an option, but we prefer an agreed-upon solution (but if not, force).”

“Are Palestinians a nation?” he asked in 2012, before answering his own question: “They’re shit.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

