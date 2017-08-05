‘Fuck it, Wipe out Gaza’, Says Spokesperson for EU Campaign

‘Fuck it, Wipe out Gaza’, Says Spokesperson for EU CampaignAug 5 2017 / 8:35 pm
The EU has hired an Israeli who advocates Gaza be “wiped out” to improve EU-Israel relations, Electronic Intifada reported.
Avishai Ivri appears in a promotional campaign in which he outlines the European Union’s benefits for Israel, declaring it “the best neighbours we have”.
אוקיי פאק איט תמחקו את עזה #תלאביבי
— Avishai Ivri (@ivri99) November 15, 2012
However, in tweets published during Israel’s November 2012 attack on the Gaza Strip, Ivri wrote: “Here’s a strategy that hasn’t been tried out yet: 1,000 Arabs killed for each one of our people killed. I think they owe us 5,000 from last week.”
A previous tweet during the same attack he urged: “Fuck it, wipe out Gaza.”
Meanwhile, @EUinIsrael hired online inciter @ivri99 who calls for murdering 1,000 Palestinians for every Israeli https://t.co/GRcRYQaYtZ https://t.co/XyR53faO3Z
— Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) August 3, 2017
He has also advocated for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank and if Palestinians resist, “they’ll be tossed away, on a truck. Force is always an option, but we prefer an agreed-upon solution (but if not, force).”
“Are Palestinians a nation?” he asked in 2012, before answering his own question: “They’re shit.”
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)