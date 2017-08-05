‘Fuck it, Wipe out Gaza’, Says Spokesperson for EU Campaign

The 2014 Israel war on Gaza destroyed much of the already besieged region. (Photo: File)

The EU has hired an Israeli who advocates Gaza be “wiped out” to improve EU-Israel relations, Electronic Intifada reported.

Avishai Ivri appears in a promotional campaign in which he outlines the European Union’s benefits for Israel, declaring it “the best neighbours we have”.

אוקיי פאק איט תמחקו את עזה #תלאביבי — Avishai Ivri (@ivri99) November 15, 2012

However, in tweets published during Israel’s November 2012 attack on the Gaza Strip, Ivri wrote: “Here’s a strategy that hasn’t been tried out yet: 1,000 Arabs killed for each one of our people killed. I think they owe us 5,000 from last week.”

A previous tweet during the same attack he urged: “Fuck it, wipe out Gaza.”

He has also advocated for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank and if Palestinians resist, “they’ll be tossed away, on a truck. Force is always an option, but we prefer an agreed-upon solution (but if not, force).”

“Are Palestinians a nation?” he asked in 2012, before answering his own question: “They’re shit.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)