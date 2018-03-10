Hundreds of mourners participated in the funeral of Mohammad Zain al-Jabari, who was killed yesterday by Israeli occupation forces.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest on Friday, during protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Palestinian man, who was mentally disabled and suffered from speech impairment, leaves behind a four-year-old child.

Despite his disabilities, he worked in construction and would often be the first to arrive at the scene when Israeli forces were spotted in the area.

Earlier today Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinian protesters in Hebron, killing Mohammad Zain al-Jabari (24). His uncle: "[He] loved Palestine, & he could never sit by & do nothing when soldiers entered the city".https://t.co/hY34yeoJhEhttps://t.co/lArRZfgLuc pic.twitter.com/u75igNJ4nE — Ben White (@benabyad) March 9, 2018

This is not the first time Israeli forces shoot and kill a disabled Palestinian.

Last December, the UN’s human rights chief had criticized the killing of Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, a disabled Palestinian protester who was shot at the border fence between Gaza and Israel.

According to the UN official, evidence gathered by his staff pointed to the use of “excessive” force.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)