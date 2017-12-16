Thousands of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip marched on Saturday in the funeral of slain Palestinian Ibrahim Abu Thurayya, 29, who was shot in the head and killed by Israeli forces on Friday during clashes along the border with Israel.

Abu Thurayya was a well-known Palestinian activists, famously known for consistently protesting the Israeli occupation, despite losing both his leds in an Israeli airstrike in 2008. After he was disabled by Israeli in 2008, Abu Thurayya worked washing cars in Gaza to support hi 11-member family.

His name was Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh.

He was 29-years old

He lived his whole life under a brutal military occupation Now his voice will be heard, we must tell his story.

Rest-in-Peace Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh pic.twitter.com/fH05r3Mt1R — The Quiet Mancunian (@QuietManc) December 15, 2017

Tributes to Abu Thurayya popped up across social media after his death, as Palestinians widely circulated a video of him calling on everyone to protest against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, just days before he was killed.

Following his funeral on Saturday, Abu Thurayya’s mother said that he “had always been brave facing the occupation, even after he lost both of his legs, he would go raise the Palestinian flag on the borders.”

The casual, obscene cruelty of the occupation in one image: Yesterday, an IDF sniper by the Gaza border shot a Palestinian protester, who'd previously lost both his legs in an Israeli airstrike, in the head. His name was Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh. https://t.co/JOWvG7VHbX via @972mag — Natasha Roth (@NatashaRoth01) December 16, 2017

Abu Thurayya was one of for Palestinians — two from the West Bank and two from Gaza — who were shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during clashes over Trump’s decision.

Friday’s events brought the death toll over the past week to 10 — six Palestinians had previously been killed by Israeli forces over the past week, four in airstrikes and two in clashes.

Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, a 29-year-old Palestinian from Gaza who lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike which also destroyed his home in 2008. Despite living under siege in Gaza, Ibrahim went on living – not just for himself, but for his family. Today Ibrahim was murdered by Israel. pic.twitter.com/dFclhrfs19 — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) December 16, 2017

Palestinians have vowed to continue protesting Trump’s unprecedented decision, which Palestinian and Arab leaders warned would cause instability and unrest in the region.

Trump’s announcement was the first step to a drastic abdication of longstanding US policy that has largely adhered to international standards on Israel-Palestine, which maintains that East Jerusalem is an intricate part of occupied Palestinian territory and the capital of any future Palestinian state, despite Israel’s annexation of the territory.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)