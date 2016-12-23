G4S Confirms Sole Remaining Investment in Israeli Market

Dec 23 2016 / 7:23 pm
G4S has been under sustained pressures to withdraw from the Israeli market. (Photo: BDSmovement.net, file)
Private security giant G4S has clarified that its only remaining interest in Israel is an investment in a police training facility, with all other contracts being transferred to new owners.

On December 2, G4S announced that “it had reached agreement on the sale of its unit in Israel to a local private equity group”, following a sustained, international campaign by Palestine solidarity groups led by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

However, contrary to some reports, G4S’ sole remaining interest in Israel will be an investment in a police training facility, as confirmed this week by the company’s director of media, Nigel Fairbrass.

“It’s untrue that we will have an operational responsibility at the [police training] centre after the disposal of G4S Israel completes”, Fairbrass clarified, “as that transfers to FIMI Opportunity Funds, which is the buyer.”

While “operational management” of the training centre will transfer to the new owners of G4S Israel on completion of the deal, Fairbrass confirmed that G4S “will retain an investment in the training facility.”

With the exception of this investment, “all other G4S contracts in Israel will transfer to the new owners once the deal completes”, the G4S official said.

Fairbrass also said that a report G4S has “an investment in Shikun & Binui group” is “incorrect” and “completely untrue.”

