Gaza: 15 Palestinians, Including Paramedics, Injured by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

At least 15 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, on Friday evening.

Israeli occupation forces use teargas against the Palestinian protesters in the 41st week of #GreatReturnMarch demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/hzQvU63VSz — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) January 4, 2019

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 12 of those injured were injured with live bullets, while three paramedics were hit with tear-gas canisters.

Israel opens fire on Palestinians at the 41st Great Return March in Gaza, shoots 15 civilians, incl 7 paramedics & several journalists #BDS https://t.co/jHXoPCx4gT — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 4, 2019

Palestinian crowds were taking part in the 41st Friday of “The Great March of Return.”

Israeli forces opened live fire and tear-gas bombs towards protesters.

State of Palestine: 15 Palestinians injured at Gaza 'March of Return' protest https://t.co/kwyZe2FxFN — Joe Catron 🌹 (@jncatron) January 4, 2019

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)