Gaza: 15 Palestinians, Including Paramedics, Injured by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, PC)

At least 15 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, on Friday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 12 of those injured were injured with live bullets, while three paramedics were hit with tear-gas canisters.

Palestinian crowds were taking part in the 41st Friday of “The Great March of Return.”

Israeli forces opened live fire and tear-gas bombs towards protesters.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

