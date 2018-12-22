Gaza: 4 Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

Four Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces during weekly protests across the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip since Friday afternoon.

💔From the farewell & funeral of the martyr Ayman Munir Shbeir 18 yrs, in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip who died this morning from wounds inflicted by Israeli terrorists yesterday during #GreatReturnMarch#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/Qw9voOrrMB — ❣︎༻🖤🌸✦ Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ ✦🌸🖤༺❣︎ (@Betelgeuse100) December 22, 2018

The Ministry of Health confirmed that Ayman Munir Shbeir, 18, from Deir al-Balah, succumbed on Saturday morning to wounds he sustained during Friday protests in eastern Al-Breij.

A Palestinian teen identified as Muhammad Muin al-Jahjouh,16, was killed after being shot with a live bullet in the neck by Israeli forces in eastern Gaza City, while Maher Attiyeh Yassin, 40, a man with disability, was shot and killed from al-Nuseirat succumbed to wounds he sustained while at eastern al-Breij, Abdulaziz Abu Shree’a, 28, from al-Sabra neighborhood also succumbed to a bullet wound in the abdomen he sustained at the eastern borders of Gaza City.

Two Gazans now killed in the #GreatReturnMarch today: Mohammed Jahjouh, 16, and Maher Yassin, 40. pic.twitter.com/CcPC0BJuTg — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) December 21, 2018

The ministry pointed out that two journalists and four paramedics were among those injured.

At least 47 others were injured with live bullets and rubber-coated steel bullets, while dozens suffered tear-gas inhalation as Israeli forces suppressed the 39th Friday of the return marches.

Heartbreaking …

Father of martyr Abdul-Aziz Abu Shari'a bids him a farewell.

Shari'a was shot dead by Israeli forces during the #GreatReturnMarch protests at Gaza border yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Rt17AOEP1b — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 22, 2018

Palestinian protesters had gathered at the eastern borders of Gaza.

Israeli forces opened live fire and tear-gas bombs directly targeting Palestinian protesters gathered at the eastern borders of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

On 39th Friday of Great March of Return and Breaking Siege,Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinian Civilians in #Gaza,including 1 Child and Person with Mobility Impairment, and Wound 115 Other Civilians, including 21Children, 2 Women, 2 Journalists and 3 Paramedics#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/YTDp9j5rFH — CIR_Palestine (@CIR_Palestine) December 21, 2018

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza – which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege – who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)