Gaza: 4 Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

December 22, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Four Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces during weekly protests across the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip since Friday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that Ayman Munir Shbeir, 18, from Deir al-Balah, succumbed on Saturday morning to wounds he sustained during Friday protests in eastern Al-Breij.

A Palestinian teen identified as Muhammad Muin al-Jahjouh,16, was killed after being shot with a live bullet in the neck by Israeli forces in eastern Gaza City, while Maher Attiyeh Yassin, 40, a man with disability, was shot and killed from al-Nuseirat succumbed to wounds he sustained while at eastern al-Breij, Abdulaziz Abu Shree’a, 28, from al-Sabra neighborhood also succumbed to a bullet wound in the abdomen he sustained at the eastern borders of Gaza City.

The ministry pointed out that two journalists and four paramedics were among those injured.

At least 47 others were injured with live bullets and rubber-coated steel bullets, while dozens suffered tear-gas inhalation as Israeli forces suppressed the 39th Friday of the return marches.

Palestinian protesters had gathered at the eastern borders of Gaza.

Israeli forces opened live fire and tear-gas bombs directly targeting Palestinian protesters gathered at the eastern borders of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza – which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege – who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.