Gaza: 8 Palestinians Wounded by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

Israel yesterday attacked participants in the Friday protests taking place in the Gaza Strip.

Taking place under the title “Gaza is unbreakable,” yesterday’s marches formed the 47th Friday of the Great March of Return, which has been taking place on the eastern border of the besieged Gaza Strip since March.

Israeli occupation directly & deliberately targets a Palestinian lady holding the Palestinian flag tens of meters away from the first initial wire fence.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/TeOKgmnEs0 — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) February 15, 2019

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that eight Palestinians were wounded, noting that numerous cases of suffocation were also treated in the field.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Great March of Return protesters, shooting live ammunition across the Gaza fence in an attempt to shut down the marches.

#GreatReturnMarch

30/3/2018 – 10/2/2019 Israeli occupation forces killed 265 Palestinians

38 children

2 women

8 with special needs

3 Paramedics

2 journalists

11 bodies are held #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/11V2PwmQhk — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) February 14, 2019

Last week, 16-year-old Hassan Nabil Ahmad Nofal was killed by the Israeli army while standing some 150 meters from the perimeter fence. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters directly at Nofal and a group of his friends; Hassan was struck on the right side of his head, fracturing his skull. Although the teen was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, he died a few days later.

A sad farewell of the Palestinian child Hassan Shalabi, who was shot dead by the occupation in the east of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.#GreatReturnMarch #GreatMarchOfReturn pic.twitter.com/OAHXwXPIua — Ruwa Kuh (@RuwaKuh) February 8, 2019

The higher committee for the Great March of Return called on Palestinians to participate in marking the 48th Friday of these marches next week, which will take place under the title “the return marches and breaking the siege is our choice”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)