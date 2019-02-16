Gaza: 8 Palestinians Wounded by Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

February 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Israel yesterday attacked participants in the Friday protests taking place in the Gaza Strip.

Taking place under the title “Gaza is unbreakable,” yesterday’s marches formed the 47th Friday of the Great March of Return, which has been taking place on the eastern border of the besieged Gaza Strip since March.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that eight Palestinians were wounded, noting that numerous cases of suffocation were also treated in the field.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Great March of Return protesters, shooting live ammunition across the Gaza fence in an attempt to shut down the marches.

Last week, 16-year-old Hassan Nabil Ahmad Nofal was killed by the Israeli army while standing some 150 meters from the perimeter fence. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters directly at Nofal and a group of his friends; Hassan was struck on the right side of his head, fracturing his skull. Although the teen was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, he died a few days later.

The higher committee for the Great March of Return called on Palestinians to participate in marking the 48th Friday of these marches next week, which will take place under the title “the return marches and breaking the siege is our choice”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.