Gaza Athletes Find Escape in Bodybuilding Competition

As thousands of Palestinians gathered at the border with Israel for a new weekly protest last Friday, hundreds of others packed a sports hall in Gaza City for a different type of gathering — a bodybuilding competition.

AP PHOTOS: In Gaza, bodybuilding competition provides escape https://t.co/drD3WjOGot pic.twitter.com/wELgH3w0Xl — Ankur Dhariwal (@ankurdhariwal81) November 5, 2018

“I tried despite the difficulties and tragic circumstances, whether social or economic, to continue with this sport until I achieved my goal,” said Hamdi Wadi, who was working out backstage to pump up his muscles before appearing before the jury.

In Gaza, bodybuilding contest provides escape https://t.co/QFN4PyBazJ — Joe Catron 🌹 (@jncatron) November 7, 2018

The competition brought together dozens of participants with the hope that one day Palestinians can compete abroad and “raise the Palestinian flag in international and Arab forums.”

(Agencies, PC, Social Media)