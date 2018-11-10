Gaza Athletes Find Escape in Bodybuilding Competition

A bodybuilder in the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo: Courtesy of Adel Hana, via Facebook)

As thousands of Palestinians gathered at the border with Israel for a new weekly protest last Friday, hundreds of others packed a sports hall in Gaza City for a different type of gathering — a bodybuilding competition.

“I tried despite the difficulties and tragic circumstances, whether social or economic, to continue with this sport until I achieved my goal,” said Hamdi Wadi, who was working out backstage to pump up his muscles before appearing before the jury.

The competition brought together dozens of participants with the hope that one day Palestinians can compete abroad and “raise the Palestinian flag in international and Arab forums.”

