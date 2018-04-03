At the Gaza Border: A Clown, Mirrors and Dabka (VIDEO)

The Palestinian Clown

This Palestinian clown offers entertainment for children who are taking part with their families in the ongoing Great March of Return, at the Gaza border.

Mirrors

Palestinians trying to confuse the Israeli snipers by reflecting the light off a mirror.

Dabke

Palestinians traditionally dance dabke while gearing up for the Great March of Return, at the Gaza border.

