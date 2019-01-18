Gaza Civil Defense Teams Rescue Egyptian Fishermen

Civil Defense teams in Gaza have rescued six Egyptian fishermen stranded by storm. (Photo: via Twitter)

Hamas authorities say they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the Mediterranean Sea after a storm wrecked their boat off the coast of Gaza.

The fishermen were taken to a Gaza hospital after rough seas washed the wreckage of their boat ashore on Nusseirat beach in central Gaza.

Local media reports say a 48-year-old Egyptian was still missing at sea.

The fishing boat was sailing off the coast of northern Sinai when it got caught up in bad weather and heavy winter winds sweeping the region.

A harsh weather front brought sandstorms, hail, and rain to parts of the Middle East this week, with fishermen in Gaza docking their boats to protect against stormy seas.

The heavily populated Gaza Strip is wedged between Egypt, the Mediterranean, and Israel, which imposes strict limits on how far Gaza fishermen can venture out to sea.

Egyptian authorities shot dead a Palestinian fisherman near the Gaza border in November while enforcing the blockade.

(Al-Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

