Gaza: Deportees of Church of Nativity Go on Solidarity Hunger Strike

Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. (Photo: Noor Abu Ghaniah, PC)

Palestinians who were deported to the besieged Gaza Strip following the deadly Israeli siege of the Nativity Church in Bethlehem in 2002 said they would “undertake a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with hundreds of Palestinian who are on the 23rd day of a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons,” Maan News Agency reported.

Fahmi Kanaan, one of the deportees, said in a statement “that they, along with their family members still residing in Bethlehem, would launch the strike on Wednesday, May 10, which coincides with the 15th anniversary of their exile.”

Kanaan said that Nativity Church deportees in both the Gaza Strip and in European countries, as well as their families, have been supporting the hunger strikers and their demands since the beginning of the mass hunger strike on April 17.

“We were also prisoners in Israeli jails and know well the suffering our heroic prisoners are facing,” he added, affirming that the deportees would not give up on their “national duty” to support political prisoners.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)