Gaza: Electricity Cuts off, Leaving Thousands without Heating

March 29, 2019
Besieged Gaza has struggled for years with power shortages due to limited fuel access and degraded infrastructure. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Large areas in the besieged Gaza Strip had its electricity cut off since predawn Friday due to the failure of a second power generator.

The Electric Distribution Company in Gaza confirmed that a second power generator has stopped working, since 4 a.m., leaving thousands of Gaza residents battling the recent cold weather, without any means of heating.

The electricity cut off in Gaza City, in central Gaza, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

The company added that electricity is expected to operate normally as soon as the generator is fixed.

Gaza, which has been under a 12-year siege, has struggled for years with power shortages due to limited fuel access and degraded infrastructure.

The tiny Strip is one of the most densely populated places in the world and already endures power outages up to 24 hours a day.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

