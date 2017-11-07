Gaza Factions Say UNRWA Changes to Curriculum Undercut Palestinian National Identity

UNRWA is the UN agency dedicated to serving Palestinian refugees. (Photo: UNRWA)

Gaza’s national and Islamic factions said on Tuesday that they will not agree to changes in school textbooks introduced by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees that undercut the Palestinian national identity.

They said UNRWA introduced new terms that weaken the students’ understanding of the Palestinian identity and culture.

They called on UNRWA not to introduce anything in the schools it runs that would influence the student’s relationship to his land, identity and culture.

The factions said UNRWA should not meddle with the school curriculum of the host country and should teach it in its schools without any changes.

They said UNRWA has created a conflict when it decided to change terms in the curriculum under the guise of neutrality and enriching the student’s knowledge.

Palestinians accuse Israel and its allies of pressuring the Palestinians and UNRWA to change the school curriculum in a manner that would remove any reference to their history particularly since the Israeli occupation of their land or struggle for independence.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)