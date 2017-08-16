Gaza Fishermen Come under Israeli Fire again

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers. (Photo: ActiveStills)

Israeli naval forces opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats off the northern coast of the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said the fishermen were forced to sail back ashore to Beit Lahiya after coming under fire.

No injuries or detentions were reported during the incident.

Over 300K fishermen in Gaza face restricted livelihoods as a result of the blockade – only allowed to work within 6 NM. #StillUnderBlockade pic.twitter.com/S8R7oNv7gy — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 14, 2017

An Israeli army spokesperson said that they were looking into the case.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the so-called “buffer zone” – on the Gaza side of the Israeli-Gaza border – as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)