A group of Palestinian fishing boats that sailed off the shore of Gaza to challenge an Israeli naval blockade of the coastal enclave drew warning shots from the Israeli navy on Saturday, the boats’ organizers said.

Meanwhile, yesterday… "A group of Palestinian fishing boats that sailed off the shore of Gaza to challenge an Israeli naval blockade of the coastal enclave drew warning shots from the Israeli navy on Saturday, the boats’ organizers said."https://t.co/2wrmB8X0hX — Ben White (@benabyad) August 12, 2018

About 20 fishing boats set sail from Gaza City port toward the maritime border with Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry said there were no casualties reported.

Palestinian witnesses said some of those on board set tires alight and set them afloat toward the maritime border before they were confronted by four Israeli naval vessels.

More than 2 million Palestinians are packed into the Gaza Strip, which is experiencing deep economic hardship.

Israel and Egypt, citing security concerns, keep tight restrictions on their land crossings with Gaza which have reduced its economy to a state of collapse.

#BREAKING 40-50 fishing boats getting ready now to break the siege from #Gaza Strip #sea. — Ali abusaad (@alirabusaad) August 11, 2018

UN and Egyptian-led efforts are under way to mediate a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas who have fought three wars since 2008. The bid is also meant to tackle humanitarian issues in Gaza and improve its economy.

Adham Abu Selmeya, one of the flotilla organizers, said the event was meant to send a message to all parties involved in the ceasefire efforts.

In a new barbaric, brutal and terrorist act, the terrorist #Israeli marine soldiers kidnapped 5 Palestinian fishermen in the north of #Gaza sea while they were fishing and seized their boats.#freeGaza#GazaSiege@PalestinianRes pic.twitter.com/YmeCEjbYgy — Palestinian Resistance (@PalestinianRes) August 12, 2018

He said:

“We want the world to see the reality of the blockade and the suffering of the people of Gaza, and we will not accept anything less than lifting the blockade once and for all.”

Shocking facts on what it's like living in Gaza under occupation's illegal siege #ResistGazaSiege pic.twitter.com/szoR7hnTYJ — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) August 12, 2018

Cross-border violence has spiked in the past few months. Since the weekly protests began on March 30, the Israeli army has killed more than Palestinians.

