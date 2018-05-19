For the 8th week in a row, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continue taking part in the Great March of Return.

Protesters demand an end to the decade-long siege and respect for international law, especially UN Resolution 194, which calls for the ‘Right of Return’ for Palestinian refugees expelled from their homes in 1948.

Israeli forces killed 108 Palestinians and wounded almost 11,000 others.

These exclusive photos were contributed to the Palestine Chronicle by Palestinian photo-journalist Abdallah Aljamal.