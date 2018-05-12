Gaza: Great March of Return Continues for 7th Week in Row (PHOTOS)

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have shot dead Jaber Salem Abu Mustafa, 40 east of Khan Younis and injured dozens of others.

For the seventh week in row, thousands of Palestinians have taken part in the Great March of Return demanding an end to the siege on Gaza and the Eight of Return for Palestinian refugees.

Gaza-based photojournalist Abdallah Aljamal contributed these photos to the Palestine Chronicle from today’s, Friday, May 11, protests.

(PalestineChronicle.com)