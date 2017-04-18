Gaza: Hamas Fighter Killed in Tunnel Collapse

Apr 18 2017 / 1:05 pm
Palestinian fighters use tunnels to defend against Israeli attacks. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

A Palestinian fighter affiliated with Hamas’s military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, has died in a tunnel collapse in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian local resources reported.

Hamas identified the fighter in a statement as Anas Abu Shawish, a 20-year-old resident of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza city.

The brigades did not provide further details on the circumstances of the tunnel collapse, nor where the tunnel was located.

According to Ma’an documentation, at least nine Palestinians have been killed and ten injured in tunnels so far this year — with two Palestinians killed in what Hamas said was an Israeli airstrike, a claim the Israeli army denied.

Hamas has constructed a network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip and along the coastal enclave’s borders with Israel, citing tunnels as a strategic weapon to face Israeli aerial superiority.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 18 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors