Gaza: Hamas Fighter Killed in Tunnel Collapse

Palestinian fighters use tunnels to defend against Israeli attacks. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

A Palestinian fighter affiliated with Hamas’s military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, has died in a tunnel collapse in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian local resources reported.

Hamas identified the fighter in a statement as Anas Abu Shawish, a 20-year-old resident of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza city.

The brigades did not provide further details on the circumstances of the tunnel collapse, nor where the tunnel was located.

Hamas says Anas Abu Shawish was killed last night in yet another tunnel collapse in Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/eCYYf8lAZZ — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) April 17, 2017

According to Ma’an documentation, at least nine Palestinians have been killed and ten injured in tunnels so far this year — with two Palestinians killed in what Hamas said was an Israeli airstrike, a claim the Israeli army denied.

Hamas has constructed a network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip and along the coastal enclave’s borders with Israel, citing tunnels as a strategic weapon to face Israeli aerial superiority.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)