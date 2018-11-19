Gaza Homes Damaged in Latest Israeli Incursion (VIDEOS)

The latest 48-hour Israeli incursion into the besieged Gaza Strip has led to the destruction of some 1252 housing units and displaced thousands of families, the Palestinian Ministry of Public Works and Housing reported yesterday.

Aftermath of Israeli airstrike that destroyed TV station of Gaza's Hamas rulers https://t.co/jjbJTXEsnP — Joe Catron 🌹 (@jncatron) November 18, 2018

The ministry’s undersecretary, Naji Sarhan, said that the Israeli forces had deliberately used “heavy missiles beyond the goal of the destruction of the province’s facilities.”

Sarhan explained that the number of housing units which were destroyed during the Israeli aggression reached 77 units, 20 of which were unfit for living. The attack had also partially damaged 55 housing units in the strip.

RT 972mag "RT activestills: GAZA LAST NIGHT: Smoke rises from the building of Al-Aqsa channel after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Israeli forces stuck multiple sites while 300 Rockets were fired by Palestinian militants groups. Photos by: Moha… pic.twitter.com/9oeQzoqHps" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) November 13, 2018

The Palestinian official called on the international community and the United Nations “to act immediately and put an end to the occupation’s recurrence aggressions,” stressing that the enclave has been suffering from delays in the reconstruction of what was destroyed during the previous Israeli attacks.

On November 5, violence broke out between Palestinian Resistance factions and the Israeli Army following the death of seven members of the Al-Qassam Brigades after Israeli special forces infiltrated the east of Khan Yunis province. The conflict resulted in the death of an Israeli officer and injured another.

Gaza: three boys killed in Israeli airstrike, say Palestinian medics https://t.co/7kCfGypYKV — lailuma Joyan (@LeilaJoyan) November 18, 2018

The Israeli forces were reported to have focused on attacking houses and civilian towers and facilities during its latest attack in Gaza.

On the following Tuesday, Egypt succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance.

The Palestinian economic analyst, Osama Nofal, said earlier that aggression had deteriorated the enclave’s financial status.

WATCH: A few moments ago when an Israeli airstrike bombed the Al Aqsa TV building in the middle of Gaza city. pic.twitter.com/hJWFuARg9E — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 12, 2018

He pointed out:

“The aggression had destroyed 700 institutional buildings, leading to a $3 million deficit.”

He added that the Israeli attack had led to an agricultural crisis as a result of farmers’ inability to reach their lands for cultivation.

