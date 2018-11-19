Gaza Homes Damaged in Latest Israeli Incursion (VIDEOS)

Isreali warplanes attacked Al-Aqsa TV station with 5 missiles destroying the entire building in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Facebook)

The latest 48-hour Israeli incursion into the besieged Gaza Strip has led to the destruction of some 1252 housing units and displaced thousands of families, the Palestinian Ministry of Public Works and Housing reported yesterday.

The ministry’s undersecretary, Naji Sarhan, said that the Israeli forces had deliberately used “heavy missiles beyond the goal of the destruction of the province’s facilities.”

Sarhan explained that the number of housing units which were destroyed during the Israeli aggression reached 77 units, 20 of which were unfit for living. The attack had also partially damaged 55 housing units in the strip.

The Palestinian official called on the international community and the United Nations “to act immediately and put an end to the occupation’s recurrence aggressions,” stressing that the enclave has been suffering from delays in the reconstruction of what was destroyed during the previous Israeli attacks.

On November 5, violence broke out between Palestinian Resistance factions and the Israeli Army following the death of seven members of the Al-Qassam Brigades after Israeli special forces infiltrated the east of Khan Yunis province. The conflict resulted in the death of an Israeli officer and injured another.

The Israeli forces were reported to have focused on attacking houses and civilian towers and facilities during its latest attack in Gaza.

On the following Tuesday, Egypt succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance.

The Palestinian economic analyst, Osama Nofal, said earlier that aggression had deteriorated the enclave’s financial status.

He pointed out:

“The aggression had destroyed 700 institutional buildings, leading to a $3 million deficit.”

He added that the Israeli attack had led to an agricultural crisis as a result of farmers’ inability to reach their lands for cultivation.

