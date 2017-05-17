Gaza in Crisis, Health Sector in Danger: Official

Palestinian doctors treat a child at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital (Photo: Mohammed Asad, MEE, file)

Head of the Health and Environmental sector in Gaza’s administrative committee, Basem Naeem said that “the banning the entry of medicine, milk for children and cuts to the salaries of medical staff, in addition to the fuel and power cut brought the health sector to a state of crisis.”

Naeem, whose comments were made last Sunday, informed the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) of the ‘dangerous conditions’ now unfolding, holding the Israeli occupation fully responsible.

He stressed that this and other crises emerged due to the tight siege on the strip, by Israel, holding it accountable for failing to provide the blockaded sector with the humanitarian and medical assistance needed in accordance with international law.

“I try to tell [my patients] ‘Your medication is not available’ as gently as possible." Gaza has only half of required medications. — Mersiha Gadzo (@MersihaGadzo) January 22, 2017

He also warned of new procedures adopted by the Health Ministry in Ramallah, pointing out that more than 175 types of medicine have run out.

