By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Warplanes belonging to the Israeli Army carried out some airstrikes on agricultural land in Al-Zaytun neighborhood in Gaza City, generating a bomb crater.

The Gaza border is clearly heating up. According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli warplanes fired a number of missiles on agricultural land, inflicting damage to property, but without causing any injuries.

The Israeli Army spokesperson said that the air force planes targeted positions for Hamas in central Gaza in response to bombs detonated on the northern border of the Strip and that they “will continue to act with all means at its disposal in order to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel.”

The IDF continues to take all threats of safety against Israeli civilians seriously, and will continue to act in response to breaches of Israeli security and sovereignty — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) March 18, 2018

The airstrikes were carried out while the White House is hosting a meeting without Palestinians present in order to, allegedly address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

(PC, Social Media)