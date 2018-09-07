One Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces in Friday’s protest, east of the Gaza Strip, according to health officials in Gaza.

Today, #GreatReturnMarch 🇵🇸✌️

As always, Isreali continues its crimes against #Palestinian children.

Today, Israeli snipers shot dead a 17-year-old Belal Khafaja east of Rafah, while he was peacefully participating the Great Return March.#IsraeliCrimes #ICC4Israel pic.twitter.com/7WhWe2sxKD — Bahaa.Shammala 🇵🇸 Gaza ✌ (@palbahaa) September 7, 2018

Belal Mustafa Khafaja, 17, died after being shot in the chest by an Israeli sniper.

Health officials said 210 protesters were wounded, including 15 children.

No one is safe their in the #GreatReturnMarch campsites around Gaza separation fence. Why?

Because the other side is israel, where no morals at all pic.twitter.com/v9aXZsqDhR — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) September 7, 2018

According to health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, 70 injuries have been taken to hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)