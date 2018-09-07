Gaza: Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Teen, Wounds over 200

September 7, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Over 170 Palestinians have been killed since the Great March of Return began on March 30. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

One Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces in Friday’s protest, east of the Gaza Strip, according to health officials in Gaza.

Belal Mustafa Khafaja, 17, died after being shot in the chest by an Israeli sniper.

Health officials said 210 protesters were wounded, including 15 children.

According to health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, 70 injuries have been taken to hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

