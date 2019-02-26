Gaza: Israeli Forces Injure 3 Palestinians during Night Protests (VIDEO)

Three Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli forces, who opened heavy fire towards Palestinian protesters, along the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on late Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that three Palestinian protesters were shot and injured with live ammunition by Israeli forces during night protests near the return camps in southern Gaza.

Dozens of Palestinians gathered along the borders in Rafah and Khan Younis to protest against the nearly 12-year Israeli siege, while Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs towards them.

Confrontation of "Night confusion unit" and Israeli security forces on Eastern Gaza border near Rafah https://t.co/8c7OPFSW2q pic.twitter.com/mrVEtoO2h3 via @qudsn #IsraelPalestine — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) February 25, 2019

For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loudspeakers, while marching towards the border with Israel. These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)