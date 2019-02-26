Gaza: Israeli Forces Injure 3 Palestinians during Night Protests (VIDEO)

February 26, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing night protests in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Three Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli forces, who opened heavy fire towards Palestinian protesters, along the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on late Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that three Palestinian protesters were shot and injured with live ammunition by Israeli forces during night protests near the return camps in southern Gaza.

Dozens of Palestinians gathered along the borders in Rafah and Khan Younis to protest against the nearly 12-year Israeli siege, while Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs towards them.

For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they set tires on fire and chant slogans through loudspeakers, while marching towards the border with Israel. These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.