Gaza: Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Wound 270

August 17, 2018
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return in Gaza. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, PC)

Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces near the fence separating Gaza from Israel, according to health officials.

Karim Abu Fatayer, 30, died after being shot in the head by an Israeli sniper.

Sa’di Akram Muammar, 26, was killed east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The number of wounded protesters has risen to 270.

Since protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed at least 166 Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

