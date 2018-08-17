Gaza: Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Wound 270

Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces near the fence separating Gaza from Israel, according to health officials.

Karim Abu Fatayer, 30, died after being shot in the head by an Israeli sniper.

Two Palestinian nonviolent protesters were killed today by Zionist occupation snipers including Karim Abu Fatayer (30 years old) and Sadi Akram Moamar (26 years old) and 250 others were injured, Gaza, occupied Palestine, 17 August 2018.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/N7nyILF500 — Ahmed Hijazi #Gaza (@ahmedhijazi96) August 17, 2018

Sa’di Akram Muammar, 26, was killed east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The number of wounded protesters has risen to 270.

Israel shot dead two #Palestinians taking part in protests along the #Gaza border, #Palestinian health ministry said naming the dead as #KarimAbuFatayer, 30, central Gaza Strip town of Bureij & #SadiMoamer, 26, Rafah, in the south.https://t.co/KbCkAonvzo — The Peninsula (@PeninsulaQatar) August 17, 2018

Since protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed at least 166 Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)