Gaza: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth

A Palestinian youth was injured with Israeli live fire, on late Tuesday, east of the al-Breij refugee camp, in the central besieged Gaza Strip.
Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards a group of Palestinian youths near the fence separating Gaza from Israel, east of al-Breij, injuring one of them.
The youth was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Medical sources confirmed that the youth was shot and injured in his foot. His medical condition was described as moderate.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
