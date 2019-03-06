Gaza: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth

A Palestinian youth was injured with Israeli live fire, on late Tuesday, east of the al-Breij refugee camp, in the central besieged Gaza Strip.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards a group of Palestinian youths near the fence separating Gaza from Israel, east of al-Breij, injuring one of them.

A Palestinian youth was injured with Israeli live fire, on late Tuesday, east of the al-Breij refugee camp, in the central besieged Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/TDqUOexj4r — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) March 6, 2019

The youth was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Medical sources confirmed that the youth was shot and injured in his foot. His medical condition was described as moderate.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)