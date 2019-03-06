Gaza: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth

March 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers at the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian youth was injured with Israeli live fire, on late Tuesday, east of the al-Breij refugee camp, in the central besieged Gaza Strip.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened heavy fire towards a group of Palestinian youths near the fence separating Gaza from Israel, east of al-Breij, injuring one of them.

The youth was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Medical sources confirmed that the youth was shot and injured in his foot. His medical condition was described as moderate.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.