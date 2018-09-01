Gaza: Israeli Forces Wound over 200 Palestinians

At least 240 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces in Friday’s protest, according to Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the ministry of health in Gaza.

Two cases – a female medic and a 10-year-old child – were in serious condition.

Israeli forces wound scores of Palestinians in Gaza protests

protesters have continued to rally, five months since the Great March of Return began https://t.co/ZAZaKjKxc8 via @MiddleEastEye — Dr Mabid Ali AlJarhi (@MALJARHI) September 1, 2018

Qidra also said that an ambulance belonging to the Red Crescent was targeted by Israeli forces north of the Strip, resulting in broken windows and injuring one medic.

The paramedic volunteer girl "Shuruq Abu Musameh" was injured with a bullet in the chest by Israel terrorists snipers East of Gaza strip, just before. pic.twitter.com/r89Vfz02CO — Belal yaghi (@Belal_Yaghi) August 31, 2018

Mueen al-Masry, who was hit in the chest with a tear gas canister inside the vehicle, was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Since protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed over 160 Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)