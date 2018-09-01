Gaza: Israeli Forces Wound over 200 Palestinians

Gaza medics assist a wounded protester during Great March of Return. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

At least 240 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli forces in Friday’s protest, according to Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the ministry of health in Gaza.

Two cases – a female medic and a 10-year-old child – were in serious condition.

Qidra also said that an ambulance belonging to the Red Crescent was targeted by Israeli forces north of the Strip, resulting in broken windows and injuring one medic.

Mueen al-Masry, who was hit in the chest with a tear gas canister inside the vehicle, was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Since protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed over 160 Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

