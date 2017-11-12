Gaza Marathon Attracts Runners, Cyclists, Paralympic Athletes

Nov 12 2017 / 11:55 pm
The marathon's intent was to send a “message of hope” to the world. (Photo: MEMO)

Hundreds of men and women took part in a reconciliation marathon organized by the Palestine Athletic Federation (PAF) in Gaza on Friday.

The race involved runners, cyclists and paralympic athletes in a celebration of the reconciliation between the Palestinian political factions, sending what was described as a “message of hope” to the world.

The event was marred, however, when a crane collapsed onto participants and onlookers. Palestinian medical sources said that 23 people were wounded, one of them seriously. Most were treated on the spot, though, or were able to leave hospital immediately after receiving first aid.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

