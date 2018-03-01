Gaza: A New ‘Child Friendly School’ Opens on the Ruins of Jamal Abdul Nasser School

Gaza's first 'child-friendly' school. (Photo: MEMO)

In 2014, an Israeli bombardment completely destroyed Jamal Abdul Nasser School in Gaza.

Today, the first ever “child-friendly school” opens on its ruins, thanks to an initiative by Education Above All Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The building is designed to be “environmentally friendly, child-centered and fully accessible for all students. Renewable energy is provided by solar panels, the design incorporates a double wall system, double-glazed, shatter-proof windows, and thermal insulation in the ceiling and floor.”

“We are extremely proud to be part of building this innovative school in Gaza for a community who deserves the highest quality of education facilities. Education is a fundamental human right, one that is crucial to the future of the Palestinian state. By investing in their future, we enable these young people to play a key role in rebuilding their communities, unlocking their full potential,” Farooq Burney, executive director of EAA Foundation’s Al Fakhoora program.

The UN was equally effusive in its remarks.

UNICEF Special Representative Genevieve Boutin added:

“The completion of work at the Jamal Abdul Nasser School is an opportunity to reflect on how this project has helped not only rebuild schools, but also catalyze additional investments in children and young people across Gaza, thanks to generous support from Al Fakhoora, a program of the Education Above All Foundation, and the Qatar Fund for Development.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

