Gaza: A New ‘Child Friendly School’ Opens on the Ruins of Jamal Abdul Nasser School

In 2014, an Israeli bombardment completely destroyed Jamal Abdul Nasser School in Gaza.

Today, the first ever “child-friendly school” opens on its ruins, thanks to an initiative by Education Above All Foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Remembering the Israeli attck on Jamal Abdul Nasser school in #Gaza, Palestine and celebrating Qatar's reconstruction efforts @ #WISE17 pic.twitter.com/4onJYV6IXT — Leena Zahir (@LeenaZahir) November 16, 2017

The building is designed to be “environmentally friendly, child-centered and fully accessible for all students. Renewable energy is provided by solar panels, the design incorporates a double wall system, double-glazed, shatter-proof windows, and thermal insulation in the ceiling and floor.”

“We are extremely proud to be part of building this innovative school in Gaza for a community who deserves the highest quality of education facilities. Education is a fundamental human right, one that is crucial to the future of the Palestinian state. By investing in their future, we enable these young people to play a key role in rebuilding their communities, unlocking their full potential,” Farooq Burney, executive director of EAA Foundation’s Al Fakhoora program.

Following a devastating incursion on Gaza in 2014, Jamal Abdul Nasser School was destroyed. Yesterday we were delighted and proud to see it reopen. Thank you to our amazing partners @qatar_fund, @UNICEF and @UNDP! pic.twitter.com/YSw7CCHlXs — Education Above All Foundation (@EAA_Foundation) March 1, 2018

The UN was equally effusive in its remarks.

UNICEF Special Representative Genevieve Boutin added:

“The completion of work at the Jamal Abdul Nasser School is an opportunity to reflect on how this project has helped not only rebuild schools, but also catalyze additional investments in children and young people across Gaza, thanks to generous support from Al Fakhoora, a program of the Education Above All Foundation, and the Qatar Fund for Development.”

