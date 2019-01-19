Gaza: Newborn Lion Cubs Die from Cold Weather

January 19, 2019 Blog, News
Four baby lion cubs died from the cold in a Gaza zoo. (Photo: via Twitter)

Four baby lion cubs died from the cold in a Gaza zoo after wind ripped protective plastic sheeting from their cage during a winter storm, the zoo’s owner said on Friday, Reuters reports.

gaza cTwo cubs were found dead on Thursday, just a day after they were born, said Fathy Joma. The two others were barely breathing and efforts to revive them with an electric heater failed.

The other animals in the private zoo in the southern Gaza Strip survived the storm, including the lioness, her mate and their three 14-month-old cubs, he said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

