Gaza: Number of Cancer Patients Rises to 8,515

Israeli authorities systematically prevent Palestinian patients from leaving the occupied Gaza Strip for medical treatment. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The number of cancer patients in the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,515, including 608 children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed in its latest statistics.

Patients’ suffering is compounded by the permanent shortage of equipment, drugs and medical supplies as a result of Israel’s stifling 12-year siege of the enclave.

Some 4,705 women are amongst the cancer patients in the Strip, making up 55.3% of the total number of cases, the figures show.

There was a 58 percent deficit in the drugs needed to treat cancer and blood disease patients in the Strip in 2018. These included 65 medicines, the ministry added.

