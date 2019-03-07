Gaza: Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Sniper

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday during an evening protest near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

According to the Gaza ministry of health’s spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra, the teenager was identified as Saif al-din Abu Zeid, who was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper east of the besieged enclave.

Six other protesters were wounded by Israeli forces and were taken to Shifa Hospital for treatment.

This morning Sons of Zawari, Grandsons of Nasser and Kushuk Unit post tributes to one of their members who died last night during the Night Unit activities at the border. 15 year old Saif al-Din Imad Nasser Abu Zeid, he was active in a lot of the militant groups. #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/Gev0Q9HN9o — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) March 7, 2019

Every night since February, young Palestinian men, known as the “night confusion unit”, have been gathering by the border with Israel as part of the Great March of Return, which began in late March last year.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken part in the demonstrations, demanding Palestinians be allowed to return to the lands their families were ethnically cleansed from in 1948 by Zionist paramilitaries.

The martyrdom of the child Saif al-Din Imad Nasser Abu Zeid, 15 years old, who was shot in the head by the IOF a few hours ago in eastern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/QKJCOPDHZa — Muntaser Alrefai (@muntaser_buz) March 6, 2019

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)