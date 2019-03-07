Gaza: Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Sniper

Saif al-din Abu Zeid (15), was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. (Photo: via Twitter)

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday during an evening protest near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

According to the Gaza ministry of health’s spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra, the teenager was identified as Saif al-din Abu Zeid, who was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper east of the besieged enclave.

Six other protesters were wounded by Israeli forces and were taken to Shifa Hospital for treatment.

Every night since February, young Palestinian men, known as the “night confusion unit”, have been gathering by the border with Israel as part of the Great March of Return, which began in late March last year.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken part in the demonstrations, demanding Palestinians be allowed to return to the lands their families were ethnically cleansed from in 1948 by Zionist paramilitaries.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

