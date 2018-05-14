Gaza: Palestinians Attempt to Cross Fence with Israel (UPDATED)

Since Monday morning, Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have been attempting to cross the highly fortified fence separating the enclave from Israel, as part of the Great March of Return movement.

RT CIR_Palestine: Now, ten thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza are approaching the border fence with #Israel in an attempt to cross into the borders asking for the implementation of their right of return and lifting the Israeli siege imposed on #G… pic.twitter.com/VsPqpuAPJa — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) May 14, 2018

At least five Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and hundreds of others wounded as the Israeli army fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters assembled along several points near the fence with Israel.

Heavy clashes on Gaza border: 22 Palestinians said wounded by Israeli gunfire; thousands approach border fence | LATEST UPDATES https://t.co/IZQPXcynho — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 14, 2018

According to the ministry of health, Anas Hamdan Qdeih, 21, Bilal Abu Daqqa, 26, and Ezz el-Din al-Owaiti, 22, were shot dead east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Musab Abu Laila, 29, was shot dead east of Jabalia in the north, while Ezz el-Din al-Sammak, 14, was shot dead east of Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel drops leaflets, warning Palestinians in Gaza they will be risking their lives if they approach the border during a planned mass protest. https://t.co/7CQPTM04ZI — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2018

Monday’s protest comes ahead of the annual commemorations of the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, when the state of Israel was established on May 15, 1948, which led to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their villages.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Palestinians moving towards the eastern borders of Gaza to participate in the March of Return .#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/YDSYeNoC4O — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) May 14, 2018

The protests were also planned to coincide with the moving of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in line with the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December, furthering stoking tensions and angering Palestinians.

Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem will embolden Israel, a state that uses bulldozers as weapons to crush Palestinian homes and push Palestinians out of the city. pic.twitter.com/G1aVJGKMky — The IMEU (@theIMEU) May 13, 2018

Protests also kicked off in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and Hebron, as a response to the US embassy move. In Ramallah, Palestinians are expected to protest from the city center to the Qalandia military checkpoint, the main northern crossing separating Ramallah from Jerusalem.

Now, Alkhalil City (Hebron) occupied Palestine, 14 May 2018.#GreatReturnMarch Gepostet von Younes Arar am Montag, 14. Mai 2018

The demonstrations in the Gaza Strip are part of a weeks-long protest calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to the areas they were forcibly expelled from in 1948.

حدود خزاعة Gepostet von Shady Alassar am Montag, 14. Mai 2018

Organizers of the Great March of Return say they are expecting as many as one million people to join the demonstration and attempt to cross the fence with Israel from various points across the border.

