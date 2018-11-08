Gaza Protester Dies of Wounds in West Bank Hospital

A Palestinian from Gaza who was injured by the Israeli occupation forces during the “March of Return” two weeks ago, died of his wounds at Al-Ahli Hospital in occupied Hebron, Quds News Network reported.

Twenty-one-year-old Ahmad Al-Najjar was injured while taking part in the popular protests in Khan Yunis and was transferred to the occupied West Bank for treatment.

Israel limits transfers to West Bank hospitals by denying Gaza patients to cross Erez crossing. In 2017, Israel prevented 60 percent of Gaza patients who requested a transfer to hospitals outside the Strip from leaving, leading to the death of 56 due to the shortage of medical supplies and power cuts.

Al-Najjar is one of the more than 220 Palestinians who were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza since the “March of Return” started 31 weeks ago.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)