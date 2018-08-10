Gaza Protests: Two Killed, Hundreds Wounded

Palestinian paramedic Abdullah Alqatati, 26, was shot by Israeli snipers during Gaza protests. (Photo: file)

Israeli forces have shot dead two Palestinians, including one volunteer paramedic, according to health officials in the Gaza Strip, as protesters gathered along the Israeli border fence for the 20th week.

Abdullah al-Qatiti, a 26-year-old paramedic, and Saeed Aloul, 55, were shot and killed in southern Gaza on Friday, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

Hundreds of others were injured, with 176 being treated on the field and 131 taken to the hospital, added al-Qidra.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from the protests in Gaza, said:

“There is a lot of tear gas being fired by the Israeli military using drones,the coming hours will be critical.”

He added:

“It is tense here and there are fears that if there is any serious provocation by either side, we could yet again see another escalation in violence.”

This week’s protests, which follow deadly Israeli air attacks and artillery shelling on the besieged enclave, began at around 14:00 GMT.

The demonstrations come a day after Hamas and Israel reached an Egypt-brokered deal to end the flare-up in violence. But the Israeli government has not officially confirmed the agreement.

