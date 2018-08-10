Gaza Protests: Two Killed, Hundreds Wounded

Israeli forces have shot dead two Palestinians, including one volunteer paramedic, according to health officials in the Gaza Strip, as protesters gathered along the Israeli border fence for the 20th week.

Israeli snipers have killed three medics since start of Great March of Return https://t.co/o1GtYyj2xm — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) August 10, 2018

Abdullah al-Qatiti, a 26-year-old paramedic, and Saeed Aloul, 55, were shot and killed in southern Gaza on Friday, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

Hundreds of others were injured, with 176 being treated on the field and 131 taken to the hospital, added al-Qidra.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health: two Palestinians, including a paramedic, were killed and 307 others injured by Israeli forces during today's #GreatReturnMarch protests in Gaza. The injured include 85 live gunfire cases, 26 children, five medics and two journalists. pic.twitter.com/q7cldhzcdr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 10, 2018

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from the protests in Gaza, said:

“There is a lot of tear gas being fired by the Israeli military using drones,the coming hours will be critical.”

He added:

“It is tense here and there are fears that if there is any serious provocation by either side, we could yet again see another escalation in violence.”

RT Mondoweiss "RT trklou: Today's death of medic Abdullah Alqatati makes him the third medic killed by Israeli snipers since peaceful protests began in #Gaza. Five more medics were wounded by live ammunition. Photos: Abdullah Alqatati, Razan Alnajjar… pic.twitter.com/5OVLWePZxH" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 10, 2018

This week’s protests, which follow deadly Israeli air attacks and artillery shelling on the besieged enclave, began at around 14:00 GMT.

The demonstrations come a day after Hamas and Israel reached an Egypt-brokered deal to end the flare-up in violence. But the Israeli government has not officially confirmed the agreement.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)